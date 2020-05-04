Seoul stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened sharply lower Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 46.72 points, or 2.4 percent, to 1,900.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks plunged Friday (local time) after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he may consider imposing tariffs on China over its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak, renewing bilateral tension between the world's two largest economies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.55 percent to close at 23,723.69, while the Nasdaq slid 3.2 percent to 8,604.95.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks got off to a weak start.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics plunged 2.5 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.03 percent.
South Korea's No. 1 automaker, Hyundai Motor, lost 2.67 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis declined 2.33 percent.
Top chemical firm LG Chem dived 3.05 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO tumbled 3.79 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,227.8 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 9.6 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
2
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) Multiple gunshots from N. Korea hit S. Korean border guard post: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to loosen social distancing amid virus slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un appears not to have undergone surgery: Cheong Wa Dae