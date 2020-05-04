S. Korea's fight against coronavirus has yet to end: PM
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's prime minister said Monday the country's battle against the new coronavirus has yet to end despite the government's decision to relax social distancing this week.
The government said Sunday it will switch to an "everyday life quarantine" scheme starting Wednesday, under which people are advised to take quarantine measures in a way that allows social and economic activities.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun voiced the need not to let down the country's guard against COVID-19 despite the relaxation of social distancing.
"Our war against the coronavirus has yet to end and the fight will not end in the short term," Chung said at the government's meeting on virus responses.
"Now we have to accept the life with the coronavirus. We are facing the task of making a new life that goes together with the virus," he added.
The prime minister vowed to continue the government's drive to contain the virus as there is a possibility that more infections could occur than under stricter social distancing rules.
He stressed the government will prioritize taking quarantine steps at schools, as it is considering measures to gradually re-open schools in May.
Later in the day, the education ministry will announce ways to let students go back to schools in May after the country opened the new school year with online classes last month.
Education authorities are expected to begin to permit senior high school students to go to schools later this month.
