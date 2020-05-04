Samsung Electronics invests 5.3 tln won in R&D in Q1
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, said Monday that it spent 5.36 trillion won (US$4.36 billion) on research and development activities in the first quarter of the year.
The investment surpassed the previous record high of 5.32 trillion won in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The first quarter figure is equal to 9.7 percent of the South Korean tech giant's sales in the January-March period, compared with 9.6 percent from a year earlier.
Last year, Samsung Electronics spent 20.19 trillion won in research and development, marking the first time that its R&D spending exceeded 20 trillion won.
In March, Samsung Electronics said it will carry out investments as planned, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, Samsung Electronics holds more than 180,000 patents around the world, including 5,075 patents in South Korea and 8,729 patents in the United States.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
2
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) Multiple gunshots from N. Korea hit S. Korean border guard post: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to loosen social distancing amid virus slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un appears not to have undergone surgery: Cheong Wa Dae