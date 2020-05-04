After lighthearted banter, manager and slugger get on same page over defensive switch

Lee would be the first to tell you this wasn't close to being the case of the 20-year-old player -- who, by the way, made one appearance behind the plate last year -- revolting against his 53-year-old manager. Nor was the manager trying to force the youngster to move to a position he didn't want to play. Lee said conversations such as these are the norm with Kang. There's a comfort level between them that allows Kang to get away with some lighthearted barbs and Lee to take them without feeling his authority challenged.

