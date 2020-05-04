KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BoryungPharm 12,550 DN 450
L&L 10,800 DN 250
NamyangDairy 314,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,600 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,900 DN 700
Hyosung 68,000 DN 1,800
Shinsegae 264,500 DN 500
Nongshim 295,000 DN 500
SGBC 27,500 DN 1,400
SamsungF&MIns 182,500 DN 8,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,050 DN 250
Kogas 26,600 DN 350
Hanwha 19,100 DN 1,600
DB HiTek 25,450 DN 1,300
HyundaiEng&Const 33,950 DN 1,100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,750 DN 1,250
SPC SAMLIP 70,800 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 156,500 DN 6,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,850 DN 1,800
KUMHOTIRE 2,975 DN 85
UNID 40,950 DN 2,250
CJ 78,600 DN 2,400
LG Corp. 59,600 DN 2,400
SsangyongMtr 1,515 DN 45
AmoreG 56,000 DN 2,100
HyundaiMtr 91,500 DN 2,100
HankookShellOil 256,500 DN 6,000
BukwangPharm 24,550 DN 1,550
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,200 DN 650
TaekwangInd 783,000 DN 17,000
SsangyongCement 4,990 DN 130
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,860 DN 135
KAL 19,100 DN 700
KISWire 13,950 DN 400
Youngpoong 499,500 DN 21,500
LOTTE 40,050 DN 50
AK Holdings 24,550 DN 750
LotteFood 370,500 DN 12,000
NEXENTIRE 5,670 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 95,700 DN 800
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
2
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) Multiple gunshots from N. Korea hit S. Korean border guard post: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to loosen social distancing amid virus slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un appears not to have undergone surgery: Cheong Wa Dae