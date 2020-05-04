KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,470 DN 140
SKC 48,550 DN 1,000
GS Retail 37,500 DN 450
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
SamsungElecMech 109,500 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 3,175 DN 95
KorZinc 368,500 DN 17,500
SamsungHvyInd 4,165 DN 120
SYC 38,250 DN 950
HtlShilla 83,500 DN 1,700
IlyangPharm 31,800 DN 1,000
Ottogi 531,000 DN 14,000
Hanssem 71,100 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 27,700 DN 900
KSOE 79,200 DN 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,800 DN 750
OCI 38,450 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 37,700 DN 1,400
HyundaiMipoDock 29,700 DN 1,050
IS DONGSEO 25,150 DN 350
S-Oil 68,200 DN 1,800
LG Innotek 131,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,000 DN 19,500
HYUNDAI WIA 31,700 DN 1,150
KumhoPetrochem 70,700 DN 5,700
Mobis 169,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,350 DN 2,550
S-1 84,600 DN 1,900
Hanchem 82,300 DN 3,500
DWS 21,450 DN 650
KEPCO 22,800 DN 1,050
SamsungSecu 28,950 DN 1,150
SKTelecom 208,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 34,100 DN 1,800
HyundaiElev 61,900 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,500 DN 100
DAEKYO 4,605 DN 160
GKL 15,100 DN 750
Handsome 23,350 DN 1,050
COWAY 60,000 DN 1,400
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
2
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) Multiple gunshots from N. Korea hit S. Korean border guard post: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to loosen social distancing amid virus slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un appears not to have undergone surgery: Cheong Wa Dae