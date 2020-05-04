KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,900 DN 1,800
KIH 47,850 DN 2,250
LOTTE Himart 26,800 DN 200
GS 37,250 DN 1,300
CJ CGV 26,200 DN 500
HYUNDAILIVART 11,000 DN 650
LIG Nex1 24,000 DN 2,100
Fila Holdings 33,850 DN 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 100,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 26,350 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 1,715 DN 85
AMOREPACIFIC 174,500 DN 2,500
LF 12,500 DN 650
FOOSUNG 6,780 UP 70
JW HOLDINGS 4,870 DN 105
SK Innovation 96,700 DN 1,600
POONGSAN 19,600 DN 1,550
KBFinancialGroup 33,000 DN 1,750
Hansae 11,300 DN 650
LG HAUSYS 50,400 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 26,100 DN 1,050
KOLON IND 30,000 DN 850
HanmiPharm 253,000 DN 6,000
BNK Financial Group 4,845 DN 205
emart 116,000 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY209 00 DN350
KOLMAR KOREA 41,750 DN 950
CUCKOO 85,800 DN 3,800
COSMAX 86,300 DN 2,700
MANDO 23,000 DN 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 556,000 DN 25,000
INNOCEAN 55,400 DN 2,900
Doosan Bobcat 22,800 DN 700
Netmarble 92,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S235000 DN8000
ORION 121,000 DN 3,000
BGF Retail 153,500 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 75,500 DN 2,200
HDC-OP 19,200 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 8,000 DN 440
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to loosen social distancing amid virus slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un appears not to have undergone surgery: Cheong Wa Dae