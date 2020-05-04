S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 4, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 May 04, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.856 0.872 -1.6
3-year TB 0.975 1.006 -3.1
10-year TB 1.499 1.518 -1.9
2-year MSB 0.921 0.955 -3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.203 2.218 -1.5
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
