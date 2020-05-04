S. Korea's top military commander, NATO military chief vow cooperation against coronavirus
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki held phone talks with NATO's military committee chief Monday and vowed cooperation to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and other non-traditional security threats, Park's office said.
During the conversation with Stuart Peach, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Park shared the country's response to the COVID-19 virus as well as the military's role in stemming the spread of the virus, according to the JCS.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization military chief expressed gratitude for the sharing of related information and said he will share the details with its member nations, the JCS said, adding that Peach also praised South Korea for the best handling of the situation in the world.
"The two sides vowed to further strengthen security cooperation in terms of both traditional and non-traditional threats such as the COVID-19 virus," the JCS said in the release.
South Korea has reported a marked drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in recent weeks and has been gearing up to ease social distancing guidance to better support people's everyday lives.
