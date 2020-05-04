Gov't toughens quarantine for returning migrant workers to stem spread of coronavirus
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The government has stepped up the quarantine process for migrant workers as imported cases of the new coronavirus remain a threat to the country's containment efforts.
Foreign workers with the E-9 visa, when returning from a short trip overseas, should arrange a self-quarantine place in advance and notify the South Korean government of the related information through the Employment Permit System before entering the country, the labor ministry said on Monday.
Workers who fail to do so are subject to self-quarantine at a facility arranged by the government.
The government introduced the enhanced process as it uncovered cases where migrant workers used a self-isolation facility not deemed adequate to effectively protect themselves and others from the novel coronavirus, the ministry said.
South Korea reported eight more cases of COVID-19, all from overseas, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,801 on Monday.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
2
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) Multiple gunshots from N. Korea hit S. Korean border guard post: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to loosen social distancing amid virus slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un appears not to have undergone surgery: Cheong Wa Dae