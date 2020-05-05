Korean-language dailies

-- Schools to reopen, hopes and concerns grow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Coronavirus break over, schools to start reopening May 13 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Schools to open 72 days later than scheduled (Donga llbo)

-- Core inflation rises at 21-year low in April, again sparking fears of depression (Seoul Shinmun)

-- High school seniors to first return to school on May 13 due to college entrance exam schedule (Segye Times)

-- U.S. claims evidence of coronavirus pandemic starting in China, China demands to see evidence (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Schools to reopen in 4 stages, high schools first on May 13 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- High school seniors to start going to school on May 13 (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S., Europe claim China is to blame for new coronavirus pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Revision to law on policy lender KDB allows gov't intervention with management (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Already at 4,540 tln won, gov't, households and firms all in debt (Korea Economic Daily)

