Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 May 05, 2020
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/15 Sunny 60
Incheon 18/14 Sunny 60
Suwon 20/14 Sunny 60
Cheongju 22/15 Sunny 60
Daejeon 22/14 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 22/13 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 19/12 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 20/13 Sunny 60
Gwangju 23/14 Sunny 60
Jeju 22/15 Cloudy 30
Daegu 21/13 Sunny 70
Busan 19/14 Cloudy 30
(END)
