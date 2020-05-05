Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

May 05, 2020

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/15 Sunny 60

Incheon 18/14 Sunny 60

Suwon 20/14 Sunny 60

Cheongju 22/15 Sunny 60

Daejeon 22/14 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 22/13 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 19/12 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 20/13 Sunny 60

Gwangju 23/14 Sunny 60

Jeju 22/15 Cloudy 30

Daegu 21/13 Sunny 70

Busan 19/14 Cloudy 30

