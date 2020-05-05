Today in Korean history
May 6
1952 -- Commercial phone lines connecting Seoul and Busan open.
1981 -- The Korea Fair Trade Commission, the nation's antitrust watchdog, is launched.
2003 -- The National Assembly passes a revision bill on war veterans and Agent Orange patients to expand government subsidies and free treatment.
2005 -- President Roh Moo-hyun demands that Japan take concrete "action" rather than make "apologies" for the atrocities it committed during its colonization of the Korean Peninsula and World War II.
2018 -- A South Korean court rules that an Iranian who converted from Islam to Christianity should be given refugee status as he could be persecuted if he goes back to his country.
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
G-Dragon becomes 1st Korean artist to win Chinese ad deal since THAAD fallout: agency
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases, set to further ease social distancing
S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall