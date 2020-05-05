APEC calls for essential movement of people across borders
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- Trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) called Tuesday for the essential movement of people across borders, saying measures meant to address challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic should not create unnecessary barriers to trade.
The ministers said they will work to facilitate the flow of essential goods and services to fight the pandemic across borders, and minimize disruptions to the global supply chains.
"We will also ensure that trading links remain open and explore ways to facilitate essential movement of people across borders, without undermining the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus," the APEC ministers said in a statement on COVID-19 posted on the website of the regional economic forum.
APEC's 21 member economies are Australia; Brunei; Canada; Chile; China; Hong Kong; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Peru; the Philippines; Russia; Singapore; Taiwan; Thailand; the United States; and Vietnam.
The ministers also said emergency measures designed to address COVID-19 challenges should be targeted, proportionate, transparent and temporary, and should be consistent with rules of the World Trade Organization.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
4
G-Dragon becomes 1st Korean artist to win Chinese ad deal since THAAD fallout: agency
-
5
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae