SK Energy Americas sued over alleged price gouging in California
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Energy Americas Inc. and its parent, South Korean firm SK Trading International Co., have been sued in the U.S. State of California for allegedly running a scheme with Dutch energy company Vitol to drive up prices at the gas pump.
The three gasoline trading firms are accused of running the scheme to manipulate, raise, fix, and tamper with the spot market price of gasoline in California, and reaching a deal to share profits and disguise or hide the nature of the scheme from February 2015 to late 2016.
The three "participated in a scheme to drive up and manipulate the spot market price for gasoline so that they could realize windfall profits" on large contracts to deliver gasoline and gasoline blending components, according to a complaint filed with the superior court in San Francisco on Monday.
The gasoline trading firms ran the scheme by taking advantage of a sudden undersupply of refined gasoline following a 2015 explosion at the ExxonMobil Torrance refinery complex in Torrance, California.
The ExxonMobil refinery supplied about 10 percent of all the gasoline in California.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
4
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
G-Dragon becomes 1st Korean artist to win Chinese ad deal since THAAD fallout: agency