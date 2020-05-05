(LEAD) More than 130 S. Koreans leave Egypt on chartered flight
All Headlines 23:51 May 05, 2020
(ATTN: ADDS photo)
CAIRO, May 5 (Yonhap) -- More than 130 South Koreans in Egypt left for Seoul on a chartered flight Tuesday in the latest evacuation of South Koreans from foreign countries over the coronavirus pandemic.
The plane carrying 133 South Koreans and six foreigners departed Cairo International Airport at around 3:40 p.m.
The South Koreans had been struck in Egypt since May 19, when the Egyptian government suspended international flights due to concerns over COVID-19.
In Egypt, the coronavirus has killed 436 people and infected more than 6,800 people.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
4
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
G-Dragon becomes 1st Korean artist to win Chinese ad deal since THAAD fallout: agency