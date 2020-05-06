(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on May 6)

The COVID-19 pandemic landed at a time when the United States and China were trying to end their protracted trade war. Their power struggle prompted by the fast ascension of China has caused woes for trading countries like Korea. Devastated by the virus outbreak, the United States and Europe mounted attacks on China for hiding news of the virus, which was first known in November. China accuses the U.S. Army of spreading COVID-19. Various states and governments have lodged class action suits amounting to US$26 trillion against China for the creation and release of the infectious disease. The United States has threatened to cut off funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) after it repeatedly defended Beijing. China irked Western governments further after Chinese capital went after multinational companies when their stocks became cheaper.