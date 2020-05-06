Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:10 May 06, 2020
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/13 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/12 Sunny 0
Suwon 27/11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/14 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 27/11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/13 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 28/14 Sunny 0
Gwangju 30/16 Sunny 20
Jeju 23/17 Cloudy 0
Daegu 26/14 Sunny 0
Busan 22/15 Cloudy 0
