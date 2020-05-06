Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

May 06, 2020

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/13 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/12 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/14 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/13 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 28/14 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/16 Sunny 20

Jeju 23/17 Cloudy 0

Daegu 26/14 Sunny 0

Busan 22/15 Cloudy 0

