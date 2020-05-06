Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.51 points, or 1.24 percent, to 1,918.88 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day Tuesday (local time) as investors bet on a gradual reopening of businesses around the country after coronavirus lockdowns. American stocks also received a boost from a rebound in oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.56 percent to close at 23,883.09, while the Nasdaq rose 1.13 percent to finish at 8,809.12.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks got off to a solid start.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.62 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.11 percent.
South Korea's No. 1 automaker, Hyundai Motor, surged 2.51 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.88 percent.
Top chemical firm LG Chem jumped 1.11 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO climbed 0.84 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,223.10 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.0 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
4
G-Dragon becomes 1st Korean artist to win Chinese ad deal since THAAD fallout: agency
-
5
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert