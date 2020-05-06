Veteran second baseman happy to be back in familiar spot

The drought, or the streak depending on your perspective, ended Tuesday for Jeong, who returned to the familiar place on the diamond for the LG Twins on Opening Day against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. The 37-year-old signed with the Twins in the offseason after an up-and-down, six-year run with the Hanwha Eagles. The stint included an unceremonious move to center field and first base for the former All-Star second baseman. His last start at second base had come on May 31, 2018.

