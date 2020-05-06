PM calls for maintaining daily social distancing as new quarantine scheme begins
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's prime minister called on citizens Wednesday to thoroughly maintain social distancing in their daily lives as the country began to relax quarantine rules amid a declining number of new coronavirus infections.
After the implementation of strict social distancing measures for six weeks, the government began to switch to an "everyday life quarantine" scheme Wednesday to allow people to carry out social and economic activities under quarantine rules.
"We should bear in mind that reopening schools and boosting the economy will be possible only when practicing social distancing takes root as daily routine," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a meeting on the government's response to COVID-19.
Chung described the new scheme as the "minimum" steps that should be taken in order for even a limited return to normalcy.
"The government unveiled details about social distancing guidelines as part of daily routines. But it is of no use if people do not implement them in daily lives" he said.
The education ministry announced Friday it will gradually reopen schools starting on March 13 with high school seniors first attending classes.
The operation of state-run museums and libraries will resume starting Wednesday as well, in line with government social distancing guidelines.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
4
G-Dragon becomes 1st Korean artist to win Chinese ad deal since THAAD fallout: agency
-
5
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert