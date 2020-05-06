Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai launches upgraded Palisade SUV in S. Korea

All Headlines 10:06 May 06, 2020

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the upgraded Palisade sport-utility vehicle in the domestic market to boost sales amid coronavirus woes.

The 2020 Palisade comes with a 3.8-liter gasoline engine or a 2.2-liter diesel engine, the company said in a statement.

The flagship SUV sells at the starting price of 35 million won (US$29,000), with the price going up to 53 million won depending on options, it said.

The In-Car Payment, or CarPay, service that makes payments for fuel and parking available through the navigation system, will be applied to the Palisade model, as part of the connected car services, from the second half, the company said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Palisade SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai-2020 Palisade
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!