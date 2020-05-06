(LEAD) Hyundai launches upgraded Palisade SUV in S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS details in last para)
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the upgraded Palisade sport-utility vehicle in the domestic market to boost sales amid coronavirus woes.
The 2020 Palisade comes with a 3.8-liter gasoline engine or a 2.2-liter diesel engine, the company said in a statement.
The flagship SUV sells at the starting price of 35 million won (US$29,000), with the price going up to 53 million won depending on options, it said.
The In-Car Payment, or CarPay, service that makes payments for fuel and parking available through the navigation system, will be applied to the Palisade model, as part of the connected car services, from the second half, the company said.
Hyundai sold a total of 68,291 Palisades since the vehicle's launch in December 2018 through March this year. Four months of orders are to be delivered to buyers as of Wednesday, it said.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
4
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
1
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
4
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
5
G-Dragon becomes 1st Korean artist to win Chinese ad deal since THAAD fallout: agency