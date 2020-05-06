Moon hails opening of pro sports as meaningful step toward normal life
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that South Korea is setting a precedent for how to enjoy professional sports in the coronavirus era, a day after the opening of the country's new baseball season.
Games began on Children's Day following a monthlong delay, though fans were not allowed into ballparks over concerns of COVID-19. Players were even prohibited from spitting on field.
It demonstrated South Koreans' cautious return to normalcy, as COVID-19 infections have slowed remarkably in recent weeks.
The country shifted from social distancing to "everyday quarantine" as of Wednesday, when health authorities reported zero local infections for the third consecutive day.
"The world will learn, with a close look, how to enjoy sports while making quarantine and everyday life coexist," the president wrote on his social media account.
He noted that the United States and Japan broadcast the games live for baseball fans thirsty for live action.
"We would be more pleased if K-baseball is recognized (globally) via this opportunity," he added.
Moon pointed out that the South Korean football league is also scheduled to kick off Friday, Parents' Day.
"I expect sports to give hope to the people desiring the recovery of their daily lives as early as possible," he said. "To that end, the opening of the sports season should be well established in harmony with quarantine."
He stressed public efforts against the virus were behind the accomplishment of the "K-quarantine."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
5
G-Dragon becomes 1st Korean artist to win Chinese ad deal since THAAD fallout: agency