Orion Q1 net income up 42 pct. to 75 bln won
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 75 billion won (US$ 61.3 million), up 41.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 97 billion won, up 25.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 539.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
2
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing