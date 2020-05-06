American pitcher to return to S. Korea after time with ailing father
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants announced Wednesday their American pitcher Adrian Sampson will return to the team's home city this week after spending time with his ailing father.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said Sampson is scheduled to arrive back in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday.
Sampson had flown back to Seattle on April 28 to be with his father.
In accordance with the government mandate on all foreign arrivals during the coronavirus pandemic, Sampson will be tested for COVID-19 and will be quarantined for 14 days. If he tests negative and doesn't show any symptoms during his quarantine, he will then be allowed to rejoin the Giants.
The Giants acquired Sampson, a 28-year-old former big league pitcher, over the offseason in hopes of bolstering a staff that posted the league's worst ERA (4.83) in 2019.
Sampson and Dan Straily are the two new foreign pitchers for the Giants this year. Straily started the Opening Day game against the KT Wiz on Tuesday and got a no-decision after giving up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings in a 7-2 victory.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
2
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing