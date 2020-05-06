Gov't to create civil service jobs on data management, disaster prevention
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The government will create new civil service positions dedicated to data management and utilization and disaster prevention, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Wednesday.
The ministry said that along with the Ministry of Personnel Management, it will revise the current classification system for civil service duties in the second half of the year to create new positions exclusively in charge of managing and utilizing data, including those on infectious diseases and regional economic activities.
In addition, the government will newly establish disaster-related civil service positions, as part of its efforts to reinforce its research and preparedness for large-scale and compound disasters, the interior ministry said.
It expects the fostering of data professionals to accelerate the nation's administrative innovation, as seen in the recent utilization of data in shortening coronavirus-related epidemiological surveys and analyzing the regional economic impact from the spread of the infectious disease.
The government also plans to create an artificial intelligence-based education program to offer training on data-related administrative technologies to the incumbent civil servants, the ministry noted.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
2
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing