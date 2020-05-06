Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SsangYong's April sales fall 45 pct.

May 06, 2020

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Wednesday its sales plunged 45 percent last month from a year earlier due to lower demand for its models at home and abroad.

SsangYong Motor sold 6,813 vehicles in April, down from 12,281 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 41 percent to 6,017 units from 10,275 a year ago. Exports nose-dived 67 percent to 796 units from 2,438, the statement said.

From January to April, sales fell 33 percent to 30,952 units from 45,908 in the same period a year ago, it said.

SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.

In 2011, Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong Motor for 523 billion won (US$437.93 million).

Mahindra currently owns a 74.65 percent stake in the SUV-focused carmaker.

