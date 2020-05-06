Hyundai's April sales fall by more than half on virus impact
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, said Wednesday its sales plunged 57 percent last month from a year earlier on weak overseas sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The company sold 159,079 vehicles in April, down from 368,953 units a year earlier, due to sharply reduced demand amid growing fears over COVID-19, it said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 0.5 percent to 71,042 units last month from 71,413 a year ago. Overseas sales plunged 70 percent to 88,037 from 297,540 during the cited period.
Hyundai has suspended most of its production facilities in major markets, such as Europe, Russia and India, since March. Its plant in the US state of Alabama resumed operations this week. The suspension affected the monthly sales results, the company said.
Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.
From January to April, sales fell 24 percent to 1,062,505 units from 1,390,344 in the same period a year ago.
