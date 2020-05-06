S. Korea beefs up entry quarantine amid surge in virus cases from Kuwait: KCDC
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- A total of six people who arrived from Kuwait have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the past four days, prompting local health authorities to beef up quarantine operations, they said Wednesday.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said it has strengthened measures against arrivals from Kuwait at Incheon International Airport, the country's main gateway west of Seoul.
"Most of the confirmed cases are workers dispatched at construction sites," KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong said during a daily briefing.
The KCDC said it is conducting tests on all of the people from the same sites regardless of symptoms.
Jeong asked local companies to pay keen attention to their dispatched workers.
"It is important to strengthen disinfection measures at construction sites, as there is a high possibility of infections in local communities in Kuwait," Jeong said.
Data from the World Health Organization showed that a total of 5,804 people in Kuwait have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, with the death toll standing at 40.
South Korea reported only two more cases of the virus Wednesday, all of which are imported cases, bringing the nation's total cases to 10,806, according to the KCDC.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
2
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing