KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 82,400 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 502,000 UP 2,500
Donga Socio Holdings 86,100 UP 2,200
HyundaiEng&Const 34,800 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 185,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,150 UP 100
Kogas 26,700 UP 100
SBC 9,320 UP 80
Hyundai M&F INS 25,100 UP 350
TONGYANG 1,215 DN 5
Daesang 23,200 UP 1,700
SKNetworks 5,320 UP 60
LOTTE 39,050 DN 1,000
AK Holdings 24,200 DN 350
BoryungPharm 13,100 UP 550
L&L 10,900 UP 100
NamyangDairy 319,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,700 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,900 0
Shinsegae 264,500 0
Hyosung 68,400 UP 400
SsangyongMtr 1,515 0
Nongshim 296,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 28,000 UP 500
AmoreG 56,400 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 93,200 UP 1,700
HankookShellOil 258,000 UP 1,500
KCC 157,500 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,500 UP 750
ShinhanGroup 29,900 UP 100
Yuhan 46,950 UP 600
SLCORP 12,650 UP 50
DOOSAN 38,700 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 146,000 UP 4,500
HITEJINRO 34,450 UP 1,450
Hanwha 18,950 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 4,065 UP 50
DB HiTek 26,600 UP 1,150
CJ 83,300 UP 4,700
JWPHARMA 29,250 UP 350
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
2
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing