LGInt 13,350 UP 400

BukwangPharm 24,650 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 39,400 UP 200

TaekwangInd 771,000 DN 12,000

SsangyongCement 5,030 UP 40

KAL 18,750 DN 350

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,910 UP 50

LG Corp. 61,400 UP 1,800

DaelimInd 82,600 DN 100

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9770 UP40

KiaMtr 29,150 UP 450

ORION Holdings 13,600 UP 200

KISWire 14,250 UP 300

LotteFood 378,500 UP 8,000

NEXENTIRE 5,770 UP 100

CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 1,300

Binggrae 67,800 UP 300

GCH Corp 21,000 UP 750

LotteChilsung 112,000 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,150 UP 110

POSCO 180,000 UP 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 73,700 UP 2,900

SAMSUNG SDS 162,000 UP 5,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,050 UP 200

KUMHOTIRE 2,995 UP 20

DB INSURANCE 44,550 UP 1,150

SamsungElec 49,200 UP 700

NHIS 9,610 UP 230

SK Discovery 25,700 UP 1,250

LS 35,750 UP 350

GC Corp 143,500 UP 500

GS E&C 24,800 UP 450

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,300 UP 800

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 281,500 UP 4,500

KPIC 125,000 UP 3,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,610 UP 140

SKC 48,750 UP 200

GS Retail 37,400 DN 100

Ottogi 535,000 UP 4,000

IlyangPharm 31,850 UP 50

(MORE)