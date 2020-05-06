KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LGInt 13,350 UP 400
BukwangPharm 24,650 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,400 UP 200
TaekwangInd 771,000 DN 12,000
SsangyongCement 5,030 UP 40
KAL 18,750 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,910 UP 50
LG Corp. 61,400 UP 1,800
DaelimInd 82,600 DN 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9770 UP40
KiaMtr 29,150 UP 450
ORION Holdings 13,600 UP 200
KISWire 14,250 UP 300
LotteFood 378,500 UP 8,000
NEXENTIRE 5,770 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 1,300
Binggrae 67,800 UP 300
GCH Corp 21,000 UP 750
LotteChilsung 112,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,150 UP 110
POSCO 180,000 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,700 UP 2,900
SAMSUNG SDS 162,000 UP 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,050 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 2,995 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 44,550 UP 1,150
SamsungElec 49,200 UP 700
NHIS 9,610 UP 230
SK Discovery 25,700 UP 1,250
LS 35,750 UP 350
GC Corp 143,500 UP 500
GS E&C 24,800 UP 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,300 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 281,500 UP 4,500
KPIC 125,000 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,610 UP 140
SKC 48,750 UP 200
GS Retail 37,400 DN 100
Ottogi 535,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 31,850 UP 50
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing