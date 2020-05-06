Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 May 06, 2020

DaeduckElec 8,210 0
MERITZ SECU 3,300 UP 125
HtlShilla 84,800 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 28,350 UP 650
SamsungElecMech 114,500 UP 5,000
Hanssem 71,500 UP 400
KSOE 82,400 UP 3,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,000 UP 200
OCI 38,650 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 38,000 UP 300
KorZinc 371,500 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,265 UP 100
SYC 38,800 UP 550
HyundaiMipoDock 30,950 UP 1,250
IS DONGSEO 25,200 UP 50
S-Oil 69,800 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 131,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 195,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 32,150 UP 450
KumhoPetrochem 69,400 DN 1,300
Mobis 173,000 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,600 UP 250
HDC HOLDINGS 9,430 DN 170
S-1 85,000 UP 400
Hanchem 83,900 UP 1,600
DWS 22,000 UP 550
UNID 41,750 UP 800
KEPCO 22,400 DN 400
SamsungSecu 29,300 UP 350
SKTelecom 206,500 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 34,550 UP 450
HyundaiElev 63,900 UP 2,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,850 UP 350
Hanon Systems 8,830 0
SK 180,000 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 4,600 DN 5
GKL 15,250 UP 150
Handsome 23,550 UP 200
COWAY 60,300 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,500 UP 1,000
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!