KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 7,670 UP 10
KorElecTerm 30,000 UP 550
NamhaeChem 7,770 UP 70
DONGSUH 17,100 UP 300
BGF 4,760 UP 60
SamsungEng 11,900 UP 800
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 UP 6,600
PanOcean 3,365 UP 105
SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 17,250 UP 50
KT 23,500 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL212500 0
LG Uplus 12,700 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,500 UP 450
KT&G 79,000 UP 500
DHICO 3,920 UP 5
LG Display 10,950 UP 250
Kangwonland 24,400 0
NAVER 212,000 UP 13,000
Kakao 199,500 UP 13,000
NCsoft 641,000 UP 17,000
DSME 17,200 UP 450
DSINFRA 4,485 UP 115
DWEC 3,550 UP 60
Donga ST 89,900 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 286,500 UP 15,500
DongwonF&B 203,000 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 32,550 UP 850
LGH&H 1,381,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 361,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 16,700 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,000 UP 1,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,150 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,050 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 55,500 UP 300
Celltrion 207,000 UP 3,500
Huchems 17,050 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,300 UP 400
