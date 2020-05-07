(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 7)

The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, causing more than 250,000 deaths worldwide. It is still a long way off before the nature and behavior of COVID-19 is identified, and a treatment and vaccine found. Surely, the timing of the top world powers' blame-game cannot help in achieving these goals. Without any clear answers yet, the world leaders may be tempted to look to external factors for accountability. The hegemonic rivalry among the world's superpowers is itself a compelling force that may drive their political logic.