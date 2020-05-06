Dongwon Systems Q1 net income down 6.2 pct. to 13.3 bln won
All Headlines 16:31 May 06, 2020
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 13.3 billion won (US$ 10.9 million), down 6.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 18.1 billion won, down 16.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2 percent to 251.1 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
