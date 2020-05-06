Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Systems Q1 net income down 6.2 pct. to 13.3 bln won

All Headlines 16:31 May 06, 2020

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 13.3 billion won (US$ 10.9 million), down 6.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 18.1 billion won, down 16.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2 percent to 251.1 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!