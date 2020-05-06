All coronavirus patients among military population fully recovered: ministry
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The last-remaining coronavirus patient in the military has been released from hospital after a fully recovery, bringing the number of cases in the barracks to zero, officials said Wednesday.
The Navy sailor stationed on the southern island of Jeju was released from hospital Tuesday, making the military virus-free for the first time in 74 days since it reported its first coronavirus case on Feb. 21, officials said.
Even after the release, the sailor will remain in isolation for two weeks as a precaution.
So far, the military has reported 39 COVID-19 infections among its population, including 32 active-duty service members, the ministry said.
Currently, around 1,063 individuals are quarantined as a precaution in accordance with military coronavirus prevention guidelines that are tougher than the civilian health guidelines. In terms of the civilian guidelines, the Navy sailor is the only military person currently in isolation, officials said.
"The military will do its best to completely overcome the COVID-19 virus while continuing to implement 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines," the ministry said in a release.
The military authorities have implemented diverse measures to stem the spread of the virus in barracks, such as restricting service members' vacations, off-installation travels and meetings with outside visitors. Some of the restrictions have been eased recently in line with the marked drop in new virus cases in the country.
Starting Wednesday, South Korea ended its monthslong intensive social distancing campaign and began everyday guidance. On Wednesday, South Korea reported two more COVID-19 patients, all of which are imported cases. It marked no new local infections for the third consecutive day. The total cases stood at 10,806, including 255 deaths.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
