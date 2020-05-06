S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 6, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 May 06, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.845 0.856 -1.1
3-year TB 0.960 0.975 -1.5
10-year TB 1.508 1.499 +0.9
2-year MSB 0.916 0.921 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.202 2.203 -0.1
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
