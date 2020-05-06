Hyundai Motor gets nod for headquarters construction in Seoul
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it has received approval from the Seoul city government to proceed with the construction of its new headquarters building in southern Seoul.
Hyundai Motor has been seeking to build the 105-story Global Business Center (GBC), which will accommodate 15 affiliates and house roughly 10,000 employees.
The facility will also house hotels, offices, performing arts centers, restaurants, exhibition halls and entertainment facilities, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said in a statement.
Hyundai Motor said it will complete the project by 2026.
Once completed, the GBC will become the new tallest skyscraper in South Korea, standing 569 meters high. The 123-story Lotte World Tower is currently the country's tallest at a height of 555 meters.
Hyundai Motor Group bought the site formerly used as the headquarters of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. for 10.55 trillion won (US$8.6 billion) in 2014.
The GBC is part of the government's broader plan to develop the areas from the COEX exhibition hall to Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul as a comprehensive complex for international exchanges.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
2
Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,806: KCDC
-
5
PM calls for maintaining daily social distancing as new quarantine scheme begins