S. Korean K-pop charity concert canceled over coronavirus
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Daebo Group, a midsized South Korean conglomerate, said Wednesday that it has canceled its annual K-pop charity concert due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The move came despite South Korea's eased guidelines that allow people to take part in outdoor activities and mass-gathering events in a shift to "everyday life quarantine" after more than two months of "intensive social distancing" meant to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
In South Korea, the coronavirus has killed 255 people and infected more than 10,800.
"I've decided to call off this year's concert in a move to join the everyday life quarantine scheme," Daebo Group Chairman Choi Dung-kyu said in a comment provided by the company.
Choi said it is "very regrettable" that the annual concert on a golf course of Daebo's Seowon Valley has been canceled.
The Seowon Valley Charity Green Concert, launched in 2000, has so far drawn 440,000 people, including K-pop fans from China, Taiwan, Japan, the United States and the Philippines.
K-pop groups that participated in previous charity concerts included K-pop phenomenon BTS, EXID, Girls' Day and BTOB.
K-pop -- which mostly features choreographed singing and dancing by boy or girl groups -- has gained ground in not only Asia but Latin America, Europe and the United States in recent years.
Daebo charged no admission fees and gave proceeds from sideline events to charity groups.
