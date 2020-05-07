Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Samsung chief vows not to hand down managerial power to his children (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-yong bows to the public, says no leadership succession to his children (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-yong says he 'won't hand down managerial power to children' (Donga llbo)
-- Mercedes-Benz Korea slapped with record 77.6 bln-won fine for fabricating emissions data (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Naju, Cheongju picked as candidate cities to host S. Korea's next-generation synchrotron radiation accelerator (Segye Times)
-- A 8,000-house 'mini new city' to be built in Yongsan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Samsung chief says he won't hand down managerial power to children (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong apologizes for controversies over his Samsung leadership succession (Hankyoreh)
-- Concern grows over fiscal soundness; gov't, ruling party have different views (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong vows not to hand over Samsung leadership to his children (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to provide 70,000 additional houses in Seoul by 2022 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- With relaxing of distancing, lots of places open to public (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea begins tricky balancing act as it eases social distancing (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung won't promote family's group governance (Korea Times)
