Korean-language dailies

-- Samsung chief vows not to hand down managerial power to his children (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Mercedes-Benz Korea slapped with record 77.6 bln-won fine for fabricating emissions data (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Naju, Cheongju picked as candidate cities to host S. Korea's next-generation synchrotron radiation accelerator (Segye Times)

-- A 8,000-house 'mini new city' to be built in Yongsan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-yong apologizes for controversies over his Samsung leadership succession (Hankyoreh)

-- Concern grows over fiscal soundness; gov't, ruling party have different views (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to provide 70,000 additional houses in Seoul by 2022 (Korea Economic Daily)

