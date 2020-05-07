Kakao Q1 net surges to 79.9 bln won
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 79.9 billion won (US$ 65.4 million), up 354.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 88.2 billion won, up 218.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 22.9 percent to 868.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 23.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
