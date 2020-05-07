Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:07 May 07, 2020

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/14 Cloudy 20

Incheon 23/14 Cloudy 20

Suwon 26/12 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 25/13 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/12 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/09 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 21/11 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 26/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 26/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/11 Sunny 0

Busan 19/13 Sunny 0

(END)

