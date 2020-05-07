SK Telecom Q1 net income down 18 pct. to 307 bln won
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 306.8 billion won (US$ 250 million), down 17.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 302 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 322.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.7 percent to 4.45 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing
-
4
(2nd LD) Rumors over Kim Jong-un's illness not true, no sign of surgery: spy agency
-
5
S. Korea already made best offer in defense cost talks with U.S. despite calls for flexibility: source