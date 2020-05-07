(LEAD) SK Telecom Q1 net down on reduced equity gains, 5G costs
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Thursday its net income dropped 17.9 percent from a year earlier due to reduced equity gains and investments related to its 5G service.
In a regulatory filing, SK Telecom reported a net income of 306.8 billion won (US$250 million) in the January-March period on a consolidated basis, down from 373.6 billion won a year ago.
The company said that operating profit for the first three months of the year fell 6.4 percent on-year to 302 billion won, although its annual revenue increased 2.7 percent on-year to 4.45 trillion won.
SK Telecom attributed its profit decline to equity ties with chipmaking affiliate SK hynix Inc.
SK Telecom holds a 20 percent stake in SK hynix, which reported a 41 percent drop in net profit in the first quarter of the year.
Its increased marketing expenses for 5G service and depreciation cost also dragged down the bottom line, according to the mobile carrier.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing
-
4
(2nd LD) Rumors over Kim Jong-un's illness not true, no sign of surgery: spy agency
-
5
S. Korea already made best offer in defense cost talks with U.S. despite calls for flexibility: source