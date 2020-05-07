Service output down in 14 provinces, cities in Q1 over coronavirus
SEJONG, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Service output fell in 14 provinces and cities in South Korea in the first quarter of this year as the coronavirus pandemic crippled demand, data showed Thursday.
However, service output in Seoul -- home to one-fifth of South Korea's 51 million population -- rose 2.3 percent on year in the first quarter, helped by robust gains in the financial and property sectors, Statistics Korea said in a report.
The southern resort island of Jeju suffered the biggest setback in service output in the first quarter as it reported a 10.3 percent contraction.
The southeastern city of Daegu, once the epicenter of the virus in the nation, posted a 4.4 percent decline in service output.
Retail sales also fell in nearly all provinces and cities in the first quarter.
Jeju reported a 14.8 percent fall in first-quarter retail sales, and Daegu posted a 9.9 percent decline, according to the data.
Retail sales in Seoul and Incheon dipped 7.9 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively, the data showed.
The statistics agency said South Jeolla Province saw its retail sales rise 3.9 percent in the first quarter, helped by modest gains in sales of shopping centers and convenience stores.
