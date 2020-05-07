Seoul stocks down late Thursday morning
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded lower late Thursday morning as investor sentiment was dented by dismal economic data from major economies and renewed tensions between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 5.79 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,922.97 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor sentiment was apparently hit by U.S. employment data. U.S. private sector companies cut a record 20.2 million jobs last month.
Adding more woes, the European Commission said the region's economy is expected to contract by 7.4 percent this year, its worst fall since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
Analyst said that renewed tensions between the world's two largest economies are also weighing down the market. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out against China for its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.71 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.36 percent.
South Korea's No. 1 automaker, Hyundai Motor, slid 1.29 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis plunged 1.45 percent.
Top chemical firm LG Chem dipped 1.11 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO declined 0.28 percent.
However, the country's top web portal operator Naver advanced 0.47 percent, while Kakao, which runs the nation's leading mobile messenger app KakaoTalk, jumped 1.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,226.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.4 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing
-
4
(2nd LD) Rumors over Kim Jong-un's illness not true, no sign of surgery: spy agency
-
5
S. Korea already made best offer in defense cost talks with U.S. despite calls for flexibility: source