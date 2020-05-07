Financial official tapped as Moon's economic policy secretary
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has picked a veteran finance ministry official as his new secretary for economic policy, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
Moon nominated Lee Eog-weon, director general of the economic policy bureau at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, to assume the Cheong Wa Dae post, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Lee worked as chairman of the World Trade Organization's working party on domestic regulation from 2015-2016, when he was a minister-counselor at South Korea's Permanent Mission in Geneva.
He studied economics at Seoul National University and earned an economics Ph.D. from the University of Missouri. He joined the ministry in 1992 after passing the state exam to select senior civil servants.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
Payments of disaster relief money begin Monday
-
5
Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N. Korea apparently nearing completion of ballistic missile support facility: expert
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports no new local virus cases for 3rd day amid lax social distancing
-
4
(2nd LD) Rumors over Kim Jong-un's illness not true, no sign of surgery: spy agency
-
5
S. Korea already made best offer in defense cost talks with U.S. despite calls for flexibility: source