Aekyung Industrial Q1 net income down 50.3 pct. to 9.1 bln won
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 9.1 billion won (US$ 7.5 million), down 50.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 12.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 23 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.3 percent to 160.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 23.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
