FM Kang sends condolences to Pompeo over father's death

All Headlines 13:40 May 07, 2020

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha sent a letter of condolences to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday over the passing of his father, a veteran of the 1950-53 Korean War, according to foreign ministry officials.

Pompeo wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (U.S. time) that his father, Wayne Pompeo, passed away from surgery complications. He was 89.

Wayne Pompeo, who joined the Navy in 1951, served in the Korean War as a radio operator on the naval ship USS Rupertus.

